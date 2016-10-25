These Perforated Envelopes Contain A Universe Of Stars

A paper letter feels like it has more promise than an email, an iMessage, or a Snapchat: inside that envelope, a whole universe of possibility opens up , just waiting to be explored.

That’s just one of the reasons why we love these Japanese Starry Sky envelopes: they make that universe of possibility that exists inside each paper letter literal.

Designed by Moe Tsukada, they are not much more than regular envelopes with a thick inner sheath of perforated black construction paper. This sheath is invisible from the outside, but when you peer into the envelope while holding it up to the light, you can see glittering constellations come to life.

It’s a lovely, whimsical design, and a quiet alternative to over-designed specialty stationery and letterpress offerings. The magic of receiving a letter, after all, has nothing to do with what’s on the outside of the envelope. It’s what’s inside that counts.

You can order a pack of Starry Sky envelopes for around $12 here.

[Photos: via Spoon & Tomago]