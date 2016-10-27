How To Harness Psychology To Ace Your Performance Review

Performance reviews have been reportedly going extinct for quite some time. But they aren’t completely in the grave yet, and maybe they shouldn’t be. Despite the dread with which many employees greet their year-end evaluations, psychological studies have shown that people still generally find them useful–as long as those reviews offer a chance to discuss relevant issues, outline key objectives, and provide constructive feedback.

But for that to happen, you need to go in prepared. In fact, you may think the biggest factor in your success is how you perform throughout the year, but your manager may know less about how well you’re actually performing than you may hope–meaning your annual review might count for more than you imagine. That can be good news for you, though. These are three tips, based on some fundamentals of human psychology, to help tilt the field in your favor.

Yes, it’s your performance review, and your work is under the spotlight–but with an important qualification: Your work only matters in the context of the company’s objectives. So while an annual review is a great time for self-assessment, it’s crucial to describe your efforts in terms of how they’ve contributed to your organization’s goals.

You may have heard this suggestion before, probably in the context of job interviews–that your experience and skills only really matter in terms of what they can help the company accomplish. The reason that’s good advice, though, has to do with what psychologists call “egocentric bias,” which is exactly what it sounds like: We have a natural tendency to interpret our experiences to accord with our own point of view, which can lead to warped assumptions and poor decisions we aren’t even aware of.

Try to come across as ambitious and committed, but without seeming pushy or threatening.

To put this another way, you probably equate your job performance most immediately with your own career success–but the truth is that the only person who really cares about your individual career progression is you. Your boss may very well want to help you grow and develop, but she’s (likewise) ultimately more committed to advancing her career than yours–and that’s all before accounting for how both of your efforts square with your employer’s goals.

Consider this, too: Most individuals who are correctly designated as high-potential employees differ from everyone else by being considered the vital few–those who contribute to an outsize share of the organization’s output. So your ultimate goal is to focus on that, persuading your boss that you’re part of the vital few. And that starts with knowing what the company considers vital, not (just) your own winning attributes.

Try to come across as ambitious and committed without seeming pushy or threatening. It isn’t uncommon for managers to be conflict-averse, and many detest giving negative feedback.