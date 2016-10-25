President Obama Returns to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” For More Mean Tweet Abuse

WHO: Jimmy Kimmel Live, President Obama

WHY WE CARE: Jimmy Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets” have become a blockbuster late night bit–sure, it hasn’t spawned an entire spin-off like Jimmy Fallon’s “Lip Sync Battle” or James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke,” but it’s still one of the funniest out there. President Obama first took on the Twitter trolls last March, but returned this week for a rematch that included perhaps the biggest troll of all.

The President wrapped it up with a tweet from Donald Trump, “President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States!” To which Obama replied, “Well, at least I’ll go down as a president,” and then mic dropped it.

Kimmel also asked the President if he wished he could run against Donald Trump, how his daughter Sasha gave him Snapchat lessons, talked about Bill Murray and the Chicago Cubs, and more.