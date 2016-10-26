Can These AI-Powered Tools Help You Perfect Your Next Presentation?

Recently I was told that a TEDx talk I gave was inspiring, courageous, beautiful, funny, but a little unconvincing. Good feedback overall, I thought. But what was most memorable about that review was that it didn’t come from a human.

My speech was evaluated against the TED Talk archive, according to 14 separate categories . . . including how “courageous,” “long-winded,” and “jaw-dropping” it was.

In his lab at the University of Tokyo, professor Toshihiko Yamasaki has developed a machine-learning system that runs sentiment analysis on a presenter’s words, voice, and tone. It then gives feedback by scoring the presentation against a database of how viewers have rated videos on TED.com. My speech was evaluated against the TED Talk archive, according to 14 separate categories Yamasaki has pinpointed, including how “courageous,” “long-winded,” and “jaw-dropping” it was.

Yamasaki originally developed the system to give speakers an opportunity to receive objective feedback in order to improve their delivery. Though he admits he may have had a personal motive, too. “I thought it would be great if AI could train new students for me,” he explained. Yamasaki’s goal is to ultimately make the system operate in real time, giving a speaker instant sentiment-analysis on how they sound over the course of a presentation.

But his platform is just one of a handful of machine-learning and artificial intelligence (AI) systems that are working toward that objective. In fact, there’s a quiet revolution going on in the world of presentations and public speaking, and if it succeeds, it may be no time before we’re all planning, designing, and fine-tuning our presentations with help from AI.

PowerPoint On Demand

Presentation feedback probably won’t just come after you’ve already delivered a dry run, either. After all, wouldn’t it be great to feed a rough outline of tomorrow’s sales presentation into an AI-driven platform and have it create the slides for you? Several startups are already working on this, using technology to replicate the expertise of a human designer and build more compelling slide decks.

I’ve tried out cloud-based AI systems like Zuru, from Haiku Deck, and SlideBot. Both take an existing PowerPoint file, then deploy different forms of AI to pull out key messages. Then they populate the slides with images they search for based on slide keywords, and automatically apply design rules to format them.

In my experience, the one thing that was consistent between the two platforms was their inconsistent results. One slide may get my message across beautifully, pulling correctly from the keywords in my presentation–great formatting, perfectly chosen images–and the next slide will be an ugly bullet-pointed list or a frighteningly inappropriate image.