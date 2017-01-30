Mass Incarceration Is The Enemy Of Economic Opportunity

More than 2 million Americans–about a quarter of the total inmates in the entire world–are kept in prisons and jails in this country. The penal state is vast and largely hidden from view. But if you put all those people in one place, they’d amount to a mid-sized city, roughly the population of Houston. Mandatory sentencing, zero-tolerance street-clearance programs, the War on Drugs, and endless tough-on-crime political rhetoric has amounted to an $80-billion annual bill for keeping the 2 million people locked up. Think about the schools, hospitals, tax cuts, and food stamps we could cover with that money instead.

“Men who have been imprisoned are significantly less upwardly mobile, in both absolute and relative terms, than those who have not.”

The penal state also reflects larger racial and economic disparities at work in the country. Despite accounting for just 14% of the whole population, 40% of incarcerated people are black. A black man who was born in 2001 has a 32% chance of going to prison, compared to a 6% chance for a white man (though arrest rates are more similar across races). One in nine black children has a parent in prison, against one in 56 white children. And jails, which now contain three times as many people as in the 1980s, are filled with people whose only real crime is being poor: Thousands of people land in jail because they failed to pay parking tickets or speeding fines, or because they couldn’t keep up with the cost of detention itself. Most states charge for jail accommodation, parole services, and electronic bracelets.

[Photo: Emilie1980/iStock]

There are many reasons why low-income Americans fail to make it out of poverty, including poor education, housing, or lack of health insurance. But the fact that we lock up so many people is a big and under-acknowledged one. The penal state is a drag on public resources and an unnecessary drag on people’s lives. “Over-criminalization substantially reduces an individual’s chance of reaching middle class by middle age,” said a report from the Bridgespan Group, a Boston-based consulting nonprofit. “Men who have been imprisoned are significantly less upwardly mobile, in both absolute and relative terms, than those who have not,” the report added. One estimate says incarceration reduces future earnings by 40%. And that’s just prison. Even short jail stays “have toxic effects” says Laurie Garduque, director of justice reform at the MacArthur Foundation, in an interview with Co.Exist. People lose their jobs and lose their children; over time, the effects of jail time compound, meaning even misdemeanors can be life-altering.

Bridgespan’s report is part of its “Billion Dollar Bets” series, which identifies six areas of philanthropic investment that could have outsized impacts on improving “economic opportunity for every American.” We covered the initial report here; another on early-childhood interventions here; and another on preventing unwanted pregnancies here. The aim of the series is to find ways that private capital can drive reforms that wouldn’t happen on their own. “Doing this work is politically precarious in a lot of jurisdictions,” says Devin Murphy, a manager in the nonprofit’s San Francisco office. “By creating enough of an incentive fund, you can hopefully foster the right set of collaborations between police units, communities, and policymakers to create solutions tailored to their environment.”

The report sets out three out possible investments. First, there’s a need for a new research organization that collects and analyzes hard data on incarceration across the country and its larger cost to society (both immediate and longer term). “Having a clear picture is a first step to understanding where we might want to put more solutions,” says Debby Bielak, one of the report’s authors, in an interview.

Second, philanthropists could fund a grant-based competition for programs that reduce recidivism and crime. That might include programs that reduce the rate of suspensions and expulsions in schools–events that often become entry points to the criminal justice system. It might also mean diverting the mentally ill away from jails and toward health services, or developing ways to help criminals reenter the workplace.

And third, funders could put money behind tracking the effect of interventions and disseminating the findings to persuade other states to adopt similar policies and principles to effect change, the report said. For example, the report calculates that each teen who avoids conviction before the age of 19 could increase family lifetime earnings by $22,800 (the number is even higher for black males). By investing $1 billion across the three interventions, funders could directly contribute to reducing convictions by 12.5% to 20% and see social returns of $4.3 to $8.6 billion. Again, that number would be higher if the money went exclusively toward funding interventions for black men.