From Beyoncé To Bats: Artist Kenzo Digital On Creating The Ultimate Hi-Tech Halloween

In 2011, artist Kenzo Digital stunned the world by creating a digital backdrop for Beyoncé’s Billboard Awards performance . It was one of the first times a celebrity used technology to enhance the show, and it was a sensation. Beyoncé danced against a screen of coordinated fireworks, bats, and hypnotic spirals and looked more ravishing for it.

Since then companies and personalities have been hiring him to create what he calls “interesting moments in pop culture.” He and Kayne West built a “super trippy smoking light set” and then made a series of music videos that were “super psychedelic.” His most recent project was a tunnel for Samsung that showed people visual representations of their Instagram feed by flashing words and themes they used the most. “It represents yourself to you as you present yourself to the world,” he explained. “It’s about confronting your digital narcissistic self.” The entire Kardashian family went through a few weeks ago.

Now, he’s completing a new project: the world’s most tech-savvy and psychologically thrilling haunted house. It will be a centerpiece of a Halloween party thrown by spirits company Bacardi that was looking for a creative way to bring their products to life. “We have the best brands in the world in the best part of people’s lives–going out and having fun,” said Zara Mirza, head of creative excellence for the brand. “We have a duty to enhance their experience and their night out.”

The party is taking place in a gigantic warehouse in Brooklyn Navy Yards, a space so large it can fit up to 3,000 people (an amazing feat in New York City!). Kenzo’s concoction will be located in the middle of the room and consist of five art installations arranged in a labyrinth. Together, they are 150-feet long, about the size of an aircraft, and two stories high. It took multiple crews working both day and night for a week to build. “It’s super aggressive,” said Kenzo. “It’s kind of a miracle.”

The haunted house’s theme is nocturnal awakenings. It will allow participants–a VIP crowd including model/actress Emily Ratajkowski, with celebrity DJ Mark Ronson doing the music–to experience the journey of a bat, which happens to be Bacardi’s logo. At one point participants will find themselves in a bat cave. Like the real mammals, they will not be able to see their surroundings at night, only hear what is going on through reverberating echoes. At another, they will be roosting, sleeping like a bat does in an upside down position. A third space will put them in a haunted forest. At first they will think they are watching a bat soar through the creepy space, but they will soon learn they have morphed into one and are seeing themselves.

Rendering of Kenzo Haunted House

All the latest technology from projection mapping, holograms, virtual and augmented reality, and 3D printing is being employed. So are old-school techniques like puppeteers working behind the scenes and mood lighting (there may even be live bats). All the various tools are joined together to create a world so immersive, guests momentarily confuse reality and imagination. “I really just use technology as a means to psychically manipulate the stories . . . they really hijack your sense of reality,” said Kenzo. “I would suck at my job if you were trying to figure out how these things work.”

For Kenzo, designing a haunted house is an ideal opportunity. He’s always loved them, even taking his wife on their first date to the USS Nightmare. He was so scared, he accidentally punched her in the face. Now, he’s eager to try his hand at one and see if he can pull it off. “In terms of telling a story through space, Haunted Houses are great examples of that or huge missed opportunities,” he said.