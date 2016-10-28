At Death Over Dinner, The End Of Life Gets Intimate

I’d bring back both Whitney Houston and Jeff Buckley from the dead to sing at my funeral. I’d also probably spend my last moments on this Earth worrying that no one else knew my online banking password.

That’s some of what I learned about myself last Wednesday night in San Francisco, seated alongside an atheist chaplain, a divorce attorney, a married couple, a human longevity expert, and a musician. Rather than introduce ourselves by profession or startup idea, as is the norm with Bay Area dinner parties, we instead took turns sharing a story about a loved one who had passed away. Immediately afterwards, we lit a candle in remembrance. Dinner was served when all eight candles were lit.

Sound morbid? It’s not. Welcome to Death Over Dinner, an idea that’s grown into a series informal gatherings taking place across the globe. Anyone can host a dinner party by signing up online to access information like sample conversation topics (“What would you think about in your final minutes?” “When did you realize that you would die?”), cooking a meal, and inviting friends over.

The series was started by Michael Hebb, a former architect and teaching fellow at the University of Washington, with a goal to gather diverse groups of people to have meaningful conversations about end-of-life. Already, Arianna Huffington, Tim Ferriss, country music star Vice Gill, and hundreds of others have hosted events.

This particular Death Over Dinner was a special one: It was part of a series of events this week in San Francisco called “re-imagine,” which aim to raise awareness about end-of-life issues, including the recent California law that allows terminally ill patients to seek a doctor’s help to die on their own terms. In another session, longevity proponent Dr. Joon Yun (incidentally, seated to my left at Death Over Dinner) spoke with palliative care expert Dr. Ira Byock called “How Doctors Die.” Surveys are finding that many doctors will resist the high-tech care that they dispense to their patients.

Michael Hebb

Hebb, a Portland native with floppy blonde hair, kicked off last night’s discussion by sharing an oft-cited, but little-known statistic: 7 out of 10 Americans say they want to die at home, but around half spend their final days at a hospital instead. Hebb shared that he had the lightbulb moment for Death Over Dinner after a serendipitous meeting with two doctors on a train. They told him in no uncertain terms that the most broken part of the health care system is how we die. “I told them I had a potential solution,” said Hebb. “People need to start talking about it.”

The room where we talked, a converted library on the upper floor of the Battery, an elite San Francisco membership club, was packed with more than 60 attendees. It was startlingly quiet throughout the evening, with Hebb requesting that only one person at each table speak at any given time. “You’ll surprise yourself by what you say,” he told us.