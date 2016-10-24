The Face Awakens: Mark Hamill Is Now A Model For Rag & Bone

WHO: The campaign stars Hamill alongside John Turturro, Harvey Keitel, Mikhail Baryshnikov and Wiz Khalifa.

WHY WE CARE: Hamill’s post-Star Wars career has been uneven. Contrary to rumors your aunt spreads at Thanksgiving, he never did porn, but he did spend a lot of time voicing The Joker in various Batman cartoons and video games, and starring in low-budget thrillers and adventure movies. Unlike Carrie Fisher or Harrison Ford, he never really managed to become an icon himself, just the guy who played an icon in Star Wars. (Maybe it was the bowl cut?) But Star Wars is back, and the sequel to The Force Awakens promises to be a Hamill-heavy affair. He’s got the beard, and the weathered visage of a Jedi Knight that’s, like, seen things. All of that is the sort of thing that translates really well to contemporary men’s fashion, too, which helps explain why Hamill was tapped by Rag & Bone (alongside similarly grizzled stars like Harvey Keitel and Mikhail Baryshnikov, as well as Wiz Khalifa, who is gonna look awesome in his 60’s) to finally be featured in the same way that his co-stars were decades ago. Which makes sense: Patience is, after all, a Jedi virtue.