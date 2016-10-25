The Counterintuitive Career Lesson I Learned By Traveling The World

I purposely don’t tell my family about the “crazy” things I do when I travel. They only found out that I’d hitchhiked through Burma, motorbiked across southern India, or walked alone across the Egyptian-Israeli border at sunrise well after the fact. Because I know what they’d say: Can’t you get kidnapped like that? Can’t you get robbed? Or harassed? Or hurt? And they’d have a point.

Sure, all those mishaps are conceivable, but they aren’t all that likely. It’s within the realm of what’s possible, but it’s not probable, so my time and energy aren’t best spent preparing too much for a very unlikely outcome. That’s not to say there’s no risk in these cases, just that it doesn’t overdetermine my decision.

There are two converse principles I’ve learned to apply to my life whenever I’m contemplating taking a risk, but which one I choose to apply depends on whether the risk relates to my career or to travel:

For travel: Focus on what’s probable, not what’s possible.

For career: Focus on what’s possible, not what’s probable.

Over time, I’ve learned to be safe when I travel. I don’t take unnecessary risks, but I don’t worry about things that are so unlikely to happen that they’ll prevent me from having a unique and serendipitous travel experience.

With travel, I’d do almost nothing if I only thought about what maybe, potentially, possibly could happen . . . In my career, though, it’s just the opposite.

Night buses in countries with high, narrow, treacherous roads? Not a chance. Walking through a crowded street in Delhi where I’m likely to be harassed? No, thanks. But accepting an invitation to join a woman and her children for dinner in Muscat? Wonderful. Hitchhiking with a partner in a country known for its kind and gentle culture? Probably fine. For me, these are pretty reasonable guidelines to work within.

With travel, I’d do almost nothing if I only thought about what maybe, potentially, possibly could happen. I have to focus on what most probably is going to happen.

In my career, though, it’s just the opposite; I’m a ruthless risk-taker. I quit a corporate job in New York with a leadership track so I could move to Nigeria with a global media company that promised on-the-ground international experience and rapid advancement–or so they said. I really had no idea at the time whether it would pan out that way. I left my last job for a year because I wanted to see if I could become a professional writer and build up a coaching business. Now I’ve been accepted to a fellowship in a completely new career arena, and I’m going to try that, too.