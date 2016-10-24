Leslie Jones Hilariously Takes On Her Twitter Trolls And Hackers On “SNL”

WHO: SNL, Leslie Jones

WHY WE CARE: Man oh man, now that’s how you stand up for yourself. Over the summer, Jones had been forced to quit Twitter after being incessantly harassed by racist online trolls, and then to make matters worse, her official website was hacked with nude photos leaked of the comic.

This epic “Weekend Update” rant is just the latest example of Jones’s heroic and hilarious stand against the digital bullies. It follows a bit during the Emmys, in which she tried to enlist the accountants of Ernst & Young to use their protective skills for something a bit more precious than, say, best voiceover on a French sitcom. But this week, Jones went full throttle and, among other things, put the threat of online trolls in proper perspective.

“Do you think some words on the internet can hurt me? I once had a crazy bitch try to beat me with a shovel at the bus stop because I took her spot on the bench,” Jones said. “Now that’s a troll! Real trolls ain’t tappin’ on keyboards. They’re swinging shovels.”