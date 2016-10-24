How To Raise Healthy Human Beings In A World Of Screens

Any time a new technology is introduced, it disrupts values, routines, and behaviors. This goes back well before the printing press replaced oral histories or the telephone replaced face-to-face conversations, but is evident today in our regular habits of checking our smartphones for notifications . Kids are growing up with the expectation of auto-playing streaming videos and having access to our phones when we need them to be quiet .

Human anxieties about these changes can take years to resolve, as we slowly figure out how to control the technology to meet our values and needs, rather than being controlled by it. With the rapid pace at which new digital products and services are being developed, parents report feeling particularly overwhelmed. They fear missing out on what benefits tech might hold for their families, yet don’t fully trust that electronic devices and apps are designed or marketed with their child’s best interests in mind.

Digital media can be seen as a tool to meet parenting needs—not the thing-in-itself that controls us or our children through the attention economy or gamification.

We doctors used to urge parents to discourage media use under age two, and to limit kids’ use to two hours a day, at most. But we have now arrived at a more nuanced understanding of the various ways in which children use digital tools. Through review of the updated science, interviews, and focus groups with parents from diverse backgrounds, and our own clinical experience, we are now recommending that parents use media as a teaching tool–a way to connect and create–instead of just to consume.

As a developmental behavioral pediatrician, parent of two young boys, and lead author of the new American Academy of Pediatrics policy statement, “Media and Young Minds,” I hope to help parents shape tech use in their homes based on their human ideals and values.

This new policy statement represents the best medical research and academic scholarship about electronic media and health and development of children from birth through age five. Along with the associated family media-use planning website, it focuses on how parents can use electronic media together with their young children to encourage family connection, learning, and digital literacy skills in several ways.

We emphasize teaching children that media use means more than just entertainment. It can also involve connecting with others. Video chatting, for example, is fine at any age, although infants need their parents’ help to understand it. Another great use is for creating and learning together—letting the child take photos and record videos or songs, as well as looking up craft ideas. We hope parents will feel comfortable seeing digital media as a tool to meet their parenting needs, and not the thing-in-itself that controls us or our children through the attention economy or gamification.

As far as entertainment, we recommend trusted content producers such as Sesame Workshop and PBS Kids, who design apps with the child’s and parent’s needs in mind. There is also Common Sense Media, a great site for finding information on digital products and answering any tech-related parenting question you can imagine.