How Everyone Profits From a Charitably Minded Ad Campaign

In October, the website design and services platform Squarespace unveiled a new ad campaign about its mission.

Technically, the company provides business owners with custom templates and a specialized toolkit of web-services. More simply, its real goal is to help other businesses highlight what they do best.

So Squarespace Chief Creative Officer David Lee joined forces with creative agency JohnXHannes, founded by Hannes Ciatti and John McKelvey, to use a tactic that the group is known for wielding wisely: the social-good halo.

The strategy represents a real trend in the ad world, in which both product and endorser seek to benefit from their association with the larger positive mission or message.

In this case, Squarespace and JohnXHannes created three 60-second spots recounting the tales of top entrepreneurs who are already using the service. The lineup: Sophia Amoruso, who started the online fashion empire Nasty Girl; Roy Choi and Michelin-star chef Daniel Patterson, who run LA fast-food restaurant LocoL, and Michael Faye, who heads the raw food drink company Kombucha Dog.

Squarespace has released templates inspired by each of those leaders. But rather than highlight the features of each design page, they’ve chosen to focus on something seemingly more powerful—the social good that each person has been able to accomplish as a result of launching a business that they themselves could control.

In this first video, Amoruso talks about how she once struggled to get ahead but now runs a foundation to help other female entrepreneurs.