“People Of Earth” Promises A “Parks And Recreation” For The Alien Abduction Crowd

WHO: Wyatt Cenac stars, with familiar comedy faces like Oscar Nuñez and Brian Huskey in supporting roles.

WHY WE CARE: Cenac was one of the brighter, yet unheralded, stars of the Jon Stewart-era Daily Show–he was a fan favorite who never really got a chance to break out. People Of Earth puts Cenac’s wry, not-buying-it everyman persona into a perfect situation, though: as a reporter investigating a support group for people who believe they’ve been abducted by aliens, and as someone whose own experience with the extraterrestrial may be more complicated than he’s letting on. The show was created by newcomer David Jenkins, but its executive producers are Conan O’Brien and The Office/Parks & Recreation creator Greg Daniels, so expect it to be more funny than hard sci-fi–which should be a solid showcase for Cenac and the rest of the cast.