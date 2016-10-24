Your Favorite Snapchat-Friendly Museum Is Collabing With Disney To Revamp The Classics

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s (LACMA) Snapchat account has become a darling of social media with snaps of the museum’s artwork overlaid with irreverent pop culture quips. In the past, sculptor Auguste Rodin’s statue The Shade became a wannabe background dancer for Beyonce and Salomon de Bray’s The Martyrdom of Saint Lawrence became the new standard in “dad bod” goals. LACMA’s social media presence, particularly on Snapchat, has been heralded for dissolving any potential barriers between younger audiences and institutions they may perceive as stodgy or out-of-touch.

And now Disney wants in on some of that social media magic.

Last week, LACMA and Disney announced a bi-monthly collaboration across the @LACMA and @OhMyDisney Snapchat accounts, retelling classic Disney tales with LACMA’s art through Snapchat Stories.

“LACMA already captures that contemporary and culturally savvy voice and tone that our @OhMyDisney Snapchat audience loves, and we felt collaborating with them would be a natural way to add a little magic to art and storytelling to reach a new generation of art and Disney fans alike,” says Dan Reynolds, vice president of content and audience development at Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media.

LACMA and Disney launched their collaboration with a re-telling of Beauty and the Beast over two days, two accounts, and 79 snaps, utilizing the museum’s 130,000-plus collection of artwork and artifacts.

Belle, Beast, and all that singing cutlery and furniture took on new lives as current items on display at the museum. It may not seem like a far cry from what LACMA Snapchat typically churns out (artwork + pithy caption = a snap worth screengrabbing), but Lucy Redoglia, social media manager at LACMA, says this campaign presented a new challenge of storytelling that required one thing social media isn’t really known for: patience.

“The result was beautiful and really polished but it took us a while to get there because it is a bit different than our general social media strategy in that we’re telling a whole story rather than a portion of a song or a quote from the movie,” Redoglia says. “This was really an adaptation of the full story of Beauty and the Beast.”