NBA Games Are Now Being Filmed At Separate Angles Just So You Can Watch On Your Phone

The NBA knows that many fans watch their favorite teams on their phones or tablets, so games will now be shot with cameras dedicated to a mobile view–in addition to traditional angles meant for watching on TV.

More than 70% of people who watch games via NBA League Pass do so on mobile devices, and NBA Digital, the co-managed venture between the NBA and Turner Sports, wants to give those fans the best possible viewing experience.

Last season, NBA Digital experimented with highlight packages designed to be watched on mobile devices and found that they outperformed packages shot with traditional camera angles by 250%.

The idea is to present zoomed-in views of game action that make it much easier to see what’s happening—who has the ball and what he is doing with it—on phones and tablets.

That’s why there will be dedicated cameras and crews shooting for this mobile view in 29 arenas this season, explained Melissa Brenner, the NBA’s senior vice president for digital. League Pass subscribers will now have three viewing options: the same home-and-away feeds they’ve always had, plus the new mobile view.

According to Mark Johnson, Turner Sports’ senior vice president for digital, the mobile view cameras will shoot from a center-court position that’s right next to camera shooting the traditional TV view. “It’s literally zoomed in right on the action,” Johnson said.