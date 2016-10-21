Short Doc “Remember Those Great Volkswagen Ads?” Harks Back To 1960s Classics

WHO: Director Joe Marcantonio

WHY WE CARE: Even those of us with a professional interest and appreciation for advertising know that 90% of marketing is total crap. But! When it’s done right, it can be really, really great. And part of the credit for that can be traced back to the work done at ad agency DDB back in the 1960s. Here, filmmaker Joe Marcantonio–whose dad Alfredo was a one-time VW advertising manager–mixes interviews with ad legends like Sir John Hegarty and Dave Trott, with archival chats with Helmut Krone and George Lois, to give us a compelling history lesson in making classic ads that become part of pop culture. Plus, hey, it’s a great way to spend a Friday lunch break.