Why You Secretly Think You Work Harder Than All Your Colleagues

Chances are there was a point–maybe there were several–in the past year when you found yourself sitting angrily at your desk wondering why you had to do so much of the work yourself. You silently cursed your colleagues under your breath as you polished off yet another aspect of that big project. If it weren’t for you, you thought, the entire office might collapse under the combined weight of all its slackers.

The same thing might happen at home, too. Spouses and partners routinely fight over who takes care of the chores, and everyone feels like they’re doing more than their fair share.

And yes, it’s certainly possible that you actually are pulling your own weight and then some. Maybe you’re surrounded by freeloaders and are the only halfway responsible person in the bunch. But there’s a pretty good chance you aren’t, despite your perceptions to the contrary. Here’s why.

A likely explanation is that you’re suffering from a common phenomenon familiar to psychologists as “egocentric bias.” True to its name, it’s our tendency to pay more attention to ourselves than to other people.

People are closer to themselves than they are to anyone else.

That’s one piece of a large body of research collectively termed “construal level theory,” which posits that people think more abstractly about people and objects that are distant from them than the things that feel psychologically closer.

For many, that makes intuitive sense, but it’s often hard to tell in the moment when your perception is being shaped by this principle. Our sense of time falls under it, too. When it comes down to making day-to-day choices, we’re more likely to focus on the details of how to carry out a given action happening in the near- to midterm, and to think only generally about what it’ll take to accomplish something that’s further off.

Obviously, people are closer to themselves than they are to anyone else. So you remember the amount of time you had to wait for a document to print, how long it took to search the web for a piece of information, or the hours-long slog to populate that spreadsheet.