A New Tool Will Help You Find A Bank Doing Social Good

On the South Side of Chicago in the early 1970s, if you were black and poor, it was almost impossible to get a loan to start a business or buy a house. Most banks systemically denied credit in low-income neighborhoods. But a new local bank–founded by a group of activists–changed that, with a mission of becoming an agent of change in the community.

The bank, called ShoreBank, closed in 2010, a victim of the recession. But it later helped inspire a new tool called Mighty–a platform that will let any consumer learn which banks are creating the most social impact.

Cofounder and CEO Megan Hryndza learned about ShoreBank, and other mission-driven banks, while working on a documentary about community finance.

“As I got to work with some organizations that were working at the community level, I realized that their whole value proposition in banking was very different than anything I had ever heard or experienced,” she says.

She also realized that consumers have an overwhelming number of options when they choose a bank but little to guide them in making a decision.

“It became clear that there were more banks out there than I had ever realized–over 6,000 banks,” she says. “All of us have more banking options. So how do we discern between the options we have?”

A vast amount of bank industry data is available publicly, but it isn’t easy to navigate. Quarterly reports on banks from the FDIC are 80-pages long. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve offers reports on how every bank invests in lower-income neighborhoods. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has reports on where banks offer home loans.