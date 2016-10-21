Beats By Dre Got No Strings, Sick Kids Get Strong: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

And here we are again, dear reader. Sweet, sweet Friday. But I’m going to be honest with you. Some top 5 HQ real talk: I wrote this yesterday. And sometimes, not always, but sometimes that means a great piece of advertising narrowly misses the consideration window for these hallowed halls. It’s unfortunate but deadlines are like the ocean tide–we must surrender to their strength while finding ways to work around them. Ahhh, METAPHOR. In that spirit, we hark back to the halcyon days of last week, and a spot from Toronto’s SickKids Hospital Foundation that came out on Friday, and eschews conjuring tears in favor of celebrating the toughness of children facing medical challenges and diseases. We just couldn’t let timing force us to leave it on the shelf. Onward!

What: A new charity drive ad for Toronto’s SickKids Hospital that feels more Nike than nursing

Who: SickKids Foundation, Cossette, director Mark Zibert

Why We Care: They could’ve went the full Swoosh and made it completely triumphant, but real life of course doesn’t work like that. The mid-ad reality check illustrates the stakes to truly show that sick doesn’t mean weak, and as a charity drive it’s unique in how it side steps the guilt trip and just makes you want to help the fight by being in these kids’ corner.

What: Beats By Dre conducts a pop culture sing-along to Pinocchio’s “I’ve Got No Strings” in a clever nod to wireless headphones.

Who: Beats By Dre, Anomaly LA

Why We Care: For its first work with the brand, Anomaly LA hits gold with a simple juxtaposition of modern culture and nostalgia. Getting Karlie Kloss, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose, and more to earnestly dance and sing along to a classic Disney tune not only satisfies on two very different emotional levels, but also depicts these stars in fun, everyday, relatable situations we all enjoy. Plus, y’know, no strings, wireless headphones. Duh.

What: A one-word walk through the life of the Manchester United and France soccer star

Who: Adidas, 72andSunny LA

Why We Care: POGBA! Everyone loves an origin story, and here Adidas gives us a unique take on the particular soccer superhero’s humble beginnings and journey to the pinnacle of pro sports.

What: A short film, directed by Jake Scott and starring Mads Mikkelsen, to launch Ford’s new Edge SUV

Who: Ford, GTB (WPP’s Ford agency)

Why We Care: Okay, is this a crazy weird car ad? Yes. But somehow Jake Scott makes it work, despite the still gratuitous product shots, thanks to the now-ingrained mystery of Southern Europe thanks to Bond, Bourne, and most of our other favorite good assassin and espionage movies. Mads Mikkelsen is at his creepy best, but with a few welcome wink-winks of humor (the car hug, really?). Still, that couple totally would’ve spotted him with the car’s rear camera display. But who cares, a little 10cc is more than enough to make up for it.

What: The first teaser trailer for Logan, the third solo outing for the X-Men’s brooding badass following X-Men Origins: Wolverine and The Wolverine

Who: 20th Century Fox, director James Mangold

Why We Care: Whatever your feelings about the direction X-Men has taken, particularly in light of the rise of Marvel Studios’ own universe of blockbusters, or however you may or may not have deemed two stand-alone Wolverine movies necessary or not, this introduces a new portrait of a character . . . oh FFS–Old Wolverine + Johnny Cash = TAKE MY MONEY NOW.