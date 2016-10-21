Watch This AI Platform Assess Trump’s And Clinton’s Emotional Intelligence

If you’re jonesing to show leadership, the hot thing to be is “emotionally intelligent.” What does that mean exactly? EI, or EQ as it’s sometimes called, is a measure of an individual’s responsiveness, empathy, ability to listen, and their self-awareness. Those who exhibit heightened emotional intelligence excel at their jobs and stand out to employers. Recruiters say they’re now looking for this ability more when evaluating potential hires.

HireVue, for example, offers digital video analytics both to help companies analyze job candidates–looking at how they present themselves on video–as well as coach teams to be more authoritative when presenting through its AI-driven platform.

It’s easy to understand how evaluating emotional intelligence could lend itself to the presidential debates. What are these televised events, if not high-stakes job interviews? So Fast Company got an exclusive look at how Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump stacked up when analyzed by HireVue’s platform.

“We look at video, audio, and language patterns to determine emotional intelligence and sentiment,” wrote CTO Loren Larsen, in a message to Fast Company.

Combining the audio text and speech patterns gives us hundreds of data points on their use of language. For example, the use of ‘I’ and ‘we.’ ‘We’ can be correlated to confidence–i.e. people who use ‘we’ are more confident, or it can also be used to create distance from something a person may not want to take responsibility for. For facial analysis, we’ve partnered with Affectiva to leverage their emotion-sensing analytics to measure the candidate’s emotional engagement correlated down to the micro-expressions level.

In essence, the platform looks at what people say, how they say it, and what expressions they make. If someone smiles a lot, it picks up on that. If they use a certain tense, it analyzes what that could mean from an emotional perspective. For employers, this sort of analysis helps give formalized data about how a person would behave in the workplace. For a presidential candidate it gives a rare glimpse into what they illustrated beyond their frustrations and political platitudes.

Trump versus Clinton across all three debates. Here we see the range of emotions both candidates showed during all three debates. Clinton seemed to dominate the top-right area, which represented both “joy” and facial expressions like smiles and smirks. Conversely, Trump had a stronghold on the “sadness,” “disgust,” and “fear” quadrants, along with both “negative sentiment” and “negative valence.”

The third debate. Looking more closely at just this week’s debate, negativity prevailed. Both candidates exhibited disgust during the 90-minute spectacle. Trump, however, seemed to dominate the strongest emotions with heightened scores for “fear,” “contempt,” and “negative sentiment.” Clinton, according to the data, presented the only positive emotional elements, which included some “joy” and “smiles.”