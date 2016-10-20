“A Cure For Wellness” Is So Creepy It Comes With Calming Meditations

WHO: The film is directed by Gore Verbinski, and stars Jason Isaacs, Dane DeHaan, and the appropriately named Mia Goth.

WHY WE CARE: Gore Verbinski’s career has been up and down, but the five-year stretch of his career in the mid-’00s that saw him go from The Ring to three Pirates of the Caribbean movies (along with the underrated Nicolas Cage dramedy The Weather Man) were a blend of creative and commercial success it’s hard to replicate. He’s been quiet since the 2013 flop that was The Lone Ranger, though, which puts him in the perfect position for a quiet, low-budget, return-to-form sort of picture that taps the vision he brought to his remake of The Ring. Hence A Cure For Wellness, which is the sort of creepy, atmospheric horror that Verbinski’s eye for weirdness ought to shine on. The teaser here reveals little of the plot, but a lot of the atmosphere–steampunky cauldrons, gothic castles, endless fluorescent lights, dead-eyed children, a minor-key cover of “I Wanna Be Sedated,” and more elements that show that Verbinski has more in common with Tim Burton than just an affinity for Johnny Depp. To further up the novelty, 20th Century Fox attached three “meditations” to the trailer built around footage from the film and in-character narration that highlights the creepiness of the proceedings.