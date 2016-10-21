How I Used A Career Crisis To Finally Become My Own Boss

Strange as it may seem, sometimes the best job transitions start with a good, solid freakout . You know the kind: panicked breathing, crazy hair, fetal positions, and awkward conversations with yourself.

We often categorize these moments as bad–but when it comes to moving your career forward, they can be very, very good. As a veteran of freakouts ranging from: “Should I take this promotion?” to “Should I leave this job?” to “Is it time to start my own company? What the hell am I doing?” I’ve learned that the best decisions I’ve made have happened as a direct result of them.

Let me explain.

Often it’s not until we freak out about something that we truly recognize its value to our careers. For example, there was a long time when I was working as a consultant (wearing a suit every day!) that I knew I wanted to start my own company. Despite knowing this, I could not seem to make myself leave.

I was terrified, lonely, worried, and yet weirdly, I had never felt so alive.

And then my company started layoffs. For a while I was on the team deciding who was getting pink-slipped, but it quickly became clear that if we continued the way we were going, one day my job would be gone as well. So, I decided to panic. But I didn’t just panic, I full on lost it. I went through all the stages of grief, denial, and worry about paying rent (coupled with a ton of time in the fetal position), and then I realized this might just be the shakeup that I needed.

For a long time, I’d wished for a sign that would give me the courage to leave, but the safety of my job was holding me back from seeing the signs I so desperately waited for. But with that safety net of regular paychecks potentially gone in the very near future, I realized that I had nothing to lose, so I might as well leave on my own terms. This was my sign.

Freaking out forced me to face my fears about leaving, confront what was really behind them, and realize that quitting my consulting career was what I had wanted all along. Yes, it was scary, but I learned that it wasn’t so much the salary I was scared to lose, but the security of staying on the beaten path. And by acknowledging that, I could get past the idea of taking a short-term paycut to go after my dream and instead focus on the fact that I could create a totally new path for myself. One that actually made me happy.