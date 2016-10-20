Giddy-up! The “Red Dead Redemption 2” Trailer Has Finally Landed

WHO: Rockstar Games

WHY WE CARE: Oh, we care so very much. Six years. Six, long years we have been waiting for this day. And, with a couple of teasers over the last week it became clear that the wait was finally going to be over. Well, not until Fall 2017 for the actual game but we have this trailer to chew over endlessly until then.

The original Red Dead Redemption, an open-world, western action-adventure game for PlayStation and Xbox, was set in 1911 and told the story of ne’er do well John Marston who was trying to turn over a new leaf and lead a better life with his wife and son. An “under duress” arrangement with the authorities, in return for his family’s freedom, did not turn out well for John.

In the run-up to today’s Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer there has been much speculation as to the era in which the follow-up game would be set and whether it might cover Marston’s earlier life. The 60-second trailer seems to clear this up. There is a herd of buffalo in the film and so maybe this time we’re going before 1890, when the species neared extinction in the U.S., making a reappearance of Marston seem unlikely. What the film does do is remind us of the sheer beauty of the game, its sunsets, trails and rivers, teeming with wildlife and its evocative, moody music. All Rockstar will say is that it’s “an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland.”

More waiting, then.