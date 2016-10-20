Our First Look At “Logan”: This Could Be The Bittersweet Coda The X-Men Movies Need

WHO: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Boyd Holbrook. Directed by The Wolverine helmer James Mangold.

WHY WE CARE: We’re the first to admit that the X-Men franchise has been running on fumes for a while now, mired in confusing timelines and too much bland sameness–something that became even more apparent when their black sheep cousin Deadpool showed them all up with a movie that was genuinely risk-taking and fun. So we welcome a change of flavor, and Logan seems to be serving that up. Loosely based on the “Old Man Logan” storyline–we assume “loosely,” because in that comic Logan lives in a Mad Max wasteland populated by Venom symbiote-covered dinosaurs and a clan of inbred Hulks—Logan sees Jackman’s weathered former superhero eking out a Clint Eastwood-in-Unforgiven kind of life until he finds a fight worth getting dragged back into. In this case, that means the introduction of fan-favorite character X-23, who is essentially a young female clone of Wolverine complete with healing factor and claws (including feet claws!) A sickly-looking Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) joins him, and the main nemesis seems to be deep cut X-villain (and cyborg) Donald Pierce, played by Narcos star Holbrook. Throw in some dusty locales and Johnny Cash crooning Nine Inch Nails and you have yourself instant renewed interest–and possibly the perfect final chapter–in the Fox X-Men cinematic universe.