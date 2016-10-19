Key Lies From Last Night’s Presidential Debate

We kept score as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump faced off in their third and final debate, moderated by Chris Wallace in Las Vegas. Here are some of the most noteworthy whoppers from both sides.

It’s at the crux of Donald Trump’s argument that Hillary Clinton is a master of mismanagement: that when she was secretary of state, the State Department lost $6 billion. He made the point forcefully during tonight’s third presidential debate. But he’s pretty far off-base, according to Snopes, the rumor-checking website. The fact-checking site states that while “an inspector general’s report criticized Hillary Clinton’s State Department for improper record keeping on $6 billion in government contracts,” there’s no evidence the department lost those billions of dollars.

That’s not exactly right, though Trump did take issue with the television awards back in 2012: “The Emmys are all politics, that’s why, despite nominations, The Apprentice never won—even though it should have many times over,” he tweeted, according to the New York Times.

Trump attacked the Clinton Foundation for taking donations from countries like Saudi Arabia. The foundation may have a complex set of relationships, but Trump may want to take a look at his own business dealings in the Middle East before pointing fingers. His real estate interests span the region.

Independent budget experts disagree.

Trump might want to recheck his math. Clinton’s proposal includes a new 4% surcharge on earnings over $5 million. That change would include some small business owners, such as sole proprietors. But it is designed to serve as a tax on the wealthy individuals, not businesses.

This claim is based on hacked Clinton campaign emails, which include reference to a speech in which the Democratic nominee used that phrase. However, the plan described in Clinton’s campaign platform supports border controls and immigration reform. Clinton said tonight that she was referring to energy policy, and not immigration, in her prior remarks.