This Startup Sells You Meal Plans Based On Your Nutrition Type

After Neil Grimmer sold his organic baby food startup to Campbell’s Soup , he took a long, hard look in the mirror. The fast food, stress, and late nights involved with running a business had taken their toll.

Neil Grimmer

A typical entrepreneur, Grimmer was determined to do more than get a gym membership and eat more broccoli. He made an appointment with a functional medicine specialist, who ordered a battery of tests. Grimmer was informed by the doctor in no uncertain terms that he was overweight, at risk for a heart attack, and verging on pre-diabetic; the doctor prescribed a meal plan to help Grimmer get in shape. “Through nutrition and behavior change, I was able to get a lot of that back in line,” he says.

Grimmer’s new startup, called Habit, aims to help others achieve their goals, whether it’s to lose weight or sleep more soundly. The company, which is launching in January, offers a $299 blood test to screen for 60 biomarkers, including amino acids, vitamin levels, and blood sugar, as well as some genetic variants that may play a role in how an individual responds to diet. The company is also attempting to test a users’ metabolic rate through a “challenge,” which involves drinking a milkshake-like beverage to understand how they respond to fats, carbs and sugars, and then sending in another set of blood tests.

Those who sign up will take their own blood at home, granted they’re not squeamish (the company has a network of doctors it is working with that authorize these tests). After sending back the sample, they are offered a 30-minute virtual consultation with a registered dietitian who makes nutrition recommendations, but will not diagnose a disease. “If there’s something in the data that suggests an illness that needs to be addressed, someone on our team will tell the patient to see a physician,” says Grimmer. Users have the option to download the data in a raw format to take it to a doctor, he adds.

Habit places users in one of seven buckets, or types, based on their results, such as a “Protein Seeker.” These types were created by Habit, and are accompanied with a caloric breakdown of how many carbs, fats, and proteins to eat on any given day. From there, they have the option to buy Habit meals customized to their category for between $12 and $15 apiece.

Habit’s Protein Seeker

Believing that people will opt to purchase a meal plan is the crux of the company’s business model: The market for meal-delivery services is now valued at $210 billion, according to Morgan Stanley Research, while the margins for this kind of blood testing are thin. The company is hoping that it will stand out in a crowded space, which includes Blue Apron and Nutrisystem, as it doesn’t take a one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition.

“We aren’t in the business of fad diets and suggesting that a food is good or bad and should be avoided,” says Joshua Anthony, a scientific advisor to Habit and the vice president of global nutrition at the Campbell Soup Company. “It’s about tailored advice like whether an individual has an increased need for carbs, for instance, or might not be managing glucose well.”