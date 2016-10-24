All Tesla Cars Are Now Capable Of Driving Themselves

Self-driving cars have arrived: Every car shipping from Tesla’s factories now has the hardware needed to fully drive itself.

That doesn’t mean drivers can flip a switch and turn it on yet–the company still has to validate all of the new features before they can be enabled, and regulators will have to approve it. But the technology is ready.

“The foundation is laid for cars to be fully autonomous at a safety level we believe to be at least twice that of a person, maybe better,” Elon Musk said on a press call.

In 2015, 38,300 people were killed on roads in the U.S.; another 4.4 million people were injured badly enough to go to the doctor. The cars–outfitted with eight surround cameras, and 360-degree vision up to 250 meters of range–could start to change that, once they are able to legally drive.

The cars also have 12 ultrasonic sensors (more powerful than the company’s previous hardware), and forward-facing radar that can see through fog or the car in front of you.

To process the data, a new computer in the cars will run with more than 40 times the computing power of the last Tesla equipment. “It’s basically a supercomputer in a car,” Musk says.