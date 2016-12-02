advertisement
Bringing Virtual Reality To A Population That Needs It For Something More Than Gaming

By Sandra Pasquariello1 minute Read

You may think of virtual reality as just a new platform for gaming, but a company called Rendever is using it on a different audience: the elderly. Letting older citizens visit new places or revisit their past can have a profound affect on their mental health. See more in the video below:

