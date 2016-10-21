From Becoming A Manager To GM’s Culture Reboot: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned how GM is trying to woo top tech workers to Detroit, why the first month in a new management gig is such a steep learning curve, and what it may take for Samsung to rebound from a recent string of device defects.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of October 17:

The legacy carmaker isn’t exactly known for its fast-paced, innovative culture, but CEO Mary Barra is trying to change that. With a several key acquisitions under its belt, GM is picking up a few things from the tech world, hoping the best and brightest will take note.

Becoming a new manager isn’t easy. For Buffer’s Katie Womersley, it didn’t help that she felt the people she was tasked with managing were better developers than she was. Here’s what she says it took to shake that self-doubt and settle into her new role.

Samsung is trying to right itself after a series of mishaps involving exploding devices. Experts say the question of whether the company can regain customers’ trust hinges on how well it’s seen to handle the crisis. And so far, the jury appears to be out.

Harvard Business School’s Clay M. Christensen says people don’t buy goods and services the way you might think. In a new book, he and his coauthors explain consumer purchases in terms of hiring: We buy things in order to help us perform a certain job. This week we learned why Christensen believes that subtle distinction has big implications.

Your own disastrous inbox may not just be your problem, one contributor argues. In reality–and especially for managers–bad email habits can have a domino effect, since the way you communicate inevitably affects all the people you communicate with. Here are a few things to look out for.