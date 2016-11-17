advertisement
Can A Jacket That Doubles As A Tent Help Refugees?

By Sandra Pasquariello1 minute Read

Angela Luna, founder of Adiff, was in fashion school when–after seeing news stories about the refugee crisis–she decided to put her expertise to use. Her company makes clothes that might make life easier for refugees–with items like tents and other survival gear built in. See her story in the video below:

