advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Why This Young Designer Left Behind Couture And Evening Wear For Ethical Fashion

Why This Young Designer Left Behind Couture And Evening Wear For Ethical Fashion
By Sandra Pasquariello1 minute Read

Angela Luna, founder of Adiff, makes clothes to help refugees. But her path from fashion and enter social entrepreneurship wasn’t easy: “It was a definite risk, switching from my comfort zone—which was couture and evening wear—and going to something where I had no experience at all.” In the video below, Luna explains how she has made her new business work.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life