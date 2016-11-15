advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Turning Today’s Ugly Fruit Into Tomorrow’s Delicious Juice

Turning Today’s Ugly Fruit Into Tomorrow’s Delicious Juice
By Sandra Pasquariello1 minute Read

Grocery stores waste an enormous amount of perfectly good fruits and vegetables because they don’t look good enough for people to buy. Food waste is gaining attention as a major global issue, and the entrepreneurs behind Misfit Juicery found a simple solution: The juice inside the ugly fruits is still delicious. See the company’s story in the video here:

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life