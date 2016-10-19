Ivanka Trump Thinks Her Dad Will Concede If He Loses To Hillary Clinton

An at-times animated Ivanka Trump spoke briefly today with Time magazine editor-in-chief Nancy Gibbs at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, discussing a range of topics from the media to the health of her brands. At various moments, Trump addressed the audience directly or held up her hand when Gibbs attempted to interrupt.

Gibbs kicked the interview off by bringing up the infamous “Trump tape,” asking Ivanka about a statement she recently provided to Fast Company in which she called her father’s comments “clearly inappropriate and offensive” and said she was glad he apologized to the American people.

“He recognized it was crude language, he was embarrassed that he’d said those things, and he apologized,” Ivanka said, adding that “he was very sincere in his apology,” an opinion not everyone agrees with.

“My opinions are my own,” she added. “I express them to him when I’m excited, when I’m disappointed, and everywhere in between. I am certainly not sheepish about sharing those opinions, but I do so in private.”

In the interview, Ivanka also said her licensed apparel and accessories brand, Ivanka Trump collection, is “doing hundreds of millions of dollars in retail sales.”

When asked if she believes, like her father, that the election is rigged, Ivanka questioned the accuracy of a recent New York Times article about the health of the Trump Organization and said she felt that media coverage of the Trumps was “vicious” and unfair. “Look, we take it personally,” Ivanka said of the negative coverage. “You know, I was going crazy around a year ago, calling these reporters, trying to get them to at least hear our perspective. And it’s just a waste of time. You fall down such a rabbit hole with this and it doesn’t yield results.”

At the end of the interview, Gibbs asked Ivanka if Donald Trump will accept the outcome of the election, should he lose. “He’ll either win or he won’t win,” Ivanka said. “I believe he’ll accept the outcome either way.”