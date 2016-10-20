The NBA Will Broadcast Live Games In VR All Season Long

From just an experiment one year to full-fledged product the next–the NBA is all-in on virtual reality.

Last year, the league broadcast one of the first-ever live VR streams, the then-defending champion Golden State Warriors’ opening night game against the New Orleans Pelicans. It, along with other games streamed live last year in VR, was a test. Today, NBA Digital announced it will live-stream a game a week all season, formalizing its commitment to the technology. Those games, starting with the Sacramento Kings against the San Antonio Spurs on October 27, will be made available for free to anyone who subscribes to its League Pass service.

As a result of a multiyear partnership with leading virtual reality production company NextVR, the league will broadcast one game a week, featuring each of its 30 teams at least once over the course of the six-month season. The broadcasts will feature multiple VR camera views, replays, and graphics, and dedicated commentators and analysts who will aim to help fans have the best-possible experience watching a basketball game in VR.

NBA Digital will announce the schedule of games next week. It isn’t saying yet whether it will extend the VR broadcasts into the playoffs next spring.

“We think this is the biggest commitment of virtual reality content” by an entertainment company, Jeff Marsilio, NBA Digital’s vice president of global media distribution, told Fast Company, “outside video games.”

Marsilio said the NBA first began playing with VR in 2014, and by the fall of 2015 had moved on to its stream of the Warriors’ opener. But the league knows that being a leader in virtual reality means diving in even deeper.

“If we’re going to move innovation forward,” he said, “we need to [do more] and make sure that every time we do this, it’s getting better.”