This New Platform Aims To Speed Up The Interview Process For Tech Workers

Though it’s one of the most advanced industries with some of the most in-demand jobs , the recruiting and hiring process for software engineers remains highly inefficient and archaic.

Resumes are often judged based on brand-name educational institutions and former employers, coding tests and interviews are extremely time consuming, and candidates who are rejected are left without any indication of how they can improve in the future (mostly due to legal constraints). Employers, on the other hand, must make initial hiring decisions based on resumes alone, and spend countless hours putting candidates, a majority of whom they will not hire, through initial screening, tests, and interviews. No wonder the hiring process averages 23 days, up from just 13 four years ago.

Identifying inherent biases and inefficiencies in the tech-industry recruiting process has led to a variety of new technical solutions, including Blendoor, a Tinderlike app that reveals the exact opposite information the dating service provides, hiding a candidate’s photo, name, age, employment history, and criminal background, so that potential employers only see qualifications. Others, such as HiringSolved, seek to change the recruiting process by injecting it with artificial intelligence, helping recruiters narrow down the massive pool of candidates into the most likely contenders.

Today, a new competitor enters the digital recruiting space for the tech industry that hopes to streamline the process for both recruiters and employers. Unlike the traditional model, Refdash provides a platform where candidates can be tested and interviewed once and have their results sent to the employers of their choice.

“We want to be a platform where you verify your technical ability once, and then apply that knowledge across different companies,” says cofounder Nikola Otasevic.

Instead of applying directly to a hiring manager or recruiter, candidates are screened by a Refdash interviewer who has previous experience in tech recruiting, using the company’s video chat and code-sharing platform. Unlike typical job applications, however, this interviewer actually provides feedback to candidates to help them improve as they move forward.

“We send a technical report based on these interviews, and companies can then skip their initial phases of their interview, because they get assessments of technical abilities from us,” says Otasevic. Each company is required to fast-track Refdash candidates to the onsite interviewing phase. “That saves time for the candidate and the company,” he points out.