The Right Way To Back Out Of A Networking Conversation

Does this sound familiar? You’re at a networking event with the sole purpose of meeting as many people as possible, when boom! You get stuck in a corner talking to a terribly nice but not terribly useful person.

It can feel awkward to exit a conversation, especially when it seems like the other person wants to keep going.

You came to this event to build genuine connections with a number of new people who could possibly help your career, but unless you can get out of this conversation, you’ll have just lost a major opportunity.

So you need a way out, and stat.

But how? It can feel awkward to exit a conversation, especially when it seems like the other person wants to keep going. You might even be nervous that your partner will think you’re rude–and hey, just because this person isn’t useful to your career now doesn’t mean he might not be one day. So you don’t really want to leave him with a bad impression of you, either.

The good news is that it’s possible to tactfully end the conversation without ending the relationship. Try these tactics to make a graceful exit.

Saying you are going to go to the restroom, get something to eat, or refill your drink is one of the oldest tricks in the book. So it can sound a little canned. Pamela Weinberg, a New York City–based career coach, instead recommends being honest.

“Wrap up your conversation by thanking the person for their time and letting them know that you enjoyed meeting them,” says Weinberg. “Then say something honest like, ‘Please excuse me, I want to catch Jim, my former colleague, to say hello before he leaves.’”