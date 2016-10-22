Four Reasons Why Nobody’s Paying Attention To Your Presentation

I see you, checking your smartphone under the table in the middle of the presentation. I’ve done it, too. In fact, during many presentations, no one in the audience is really paying attention.

Blame it on our “culture of distraction” if you like, but our supposedly diminishing attention spans don’t change the fact that many presentations are just badly constructed. Perfectly arranged graphics, careful wording, and polished visuals may not be enough to capture an audience’s attention. Truly engaging an audience is about finding the right blend of art and science.

Here’s a look at some of the common presentation pitfalls, backed by the science behind how humans process information, so you can perfect the art of presenting.

Their message aside, speakers need to make sure that all the attention is on them. That isn’t easy. It means being present in a way that not only informs and entertains but also demonstrates an understanding of how an audience learns–all before deciding how to deliver their information accordingly. While that may sound like a tall order, consider this: Research suggests that up to 80% to 90% of the information that our brains process is visual, so we are hardwired to think and remember in pictures.

When you’re building a presentation, the key is to select not just the right visuals, but also storylines to support those visuals. That way, you’ll maintain your audience’s attention while ensuring they’ll walk away actually remembering it. By focusing on illuminating visual ideas–by telling a story visually–you’ll create a more memorable and compelling presentation every time.

Many presentations are full of text- or data-heavy slides that an audience has to read and interpret while listening to what you’re saying.

This doesn’t usually work. What many consider to be multitasking is actually a rapid transition between tasks, so an audience that’s both reading and listening is simply gleaning disconnected bits and pieces rather than absorbing a comprehensive message.