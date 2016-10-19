Joss Whedon’s Latest Hillary Ad Takes On Trump’s Allegations Of Voter Fraud

WHO: Save the Day

WHY WE CARE: As we all know, Donald Trump has said a lot of outlandish things in his life, from harping on birtherism for the better part of three years, to hyping the (gross, illegal) sexual advantages of stardom, but one claim seems to be gaining a foothold–his claims of widespread voter fraud and election rigging. And even though the data clearly refutes these claims, their impact could be frighteningly real.

Thankfully not fighting fear mongering with more fear, Joss Whedon decided to use humor and our undying love of Law & Order–along with the admirable services of Anders Holm, Minka Kelly and Luiz Guzman–to illustrate the stark differences between Trump’s perception and the real-world reality.