Dismissing Small Diversity Initiatives Is A Big Mistake

From groups that teach young women of color to code to those that provide networking and professional development opportunities for groups defined by their gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, or other factors, there’s no shortage of efforts to increase the numbers of underrepresented people in specific sectors.

And while such initiatives and groups are admirable, many are relatively small. With diversity issues so pronounced–especially in the technology sector–can such targeted initiatives and “safe spaces” truly be effective at moving the diversity needle?

Yes, say both the people involved in these groups and those who study diversity.

“We continue to have a big challenge out there in the economy in terms of getting people who are on track, ambitious, accomplished, but are different from the established leadership type,” says Sylvia Ann Hewlett, PhD, founder, and CEO of the Center for Talent Innovation, which conducts diversity-focused research. Not only do they have trouble breaking in, but they also tend to “stall out” mid-career, she says. Such focused initiatives can help them find and fuel opportunities.

Focused initiatives can help diverse candidates find and fuel opportunities.

Executive Pride was launched because of the number of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) people who are uncomfortable coming out in the workplace as a result of bias and politics, says Travis Kelso Turner, executive director. While people may work for organizations that espouse equality, on an individual level, people may hold different beliefs. Executive Pride provides a welcoming space for people to be themselves and help each other navigate such challenges. Although the group is relatively new, launched in 2015, its key initiatives include a mentoring program that pairs young LGBTQ professionals with those who are more experienced, and advocacy for companies to be more inclusive of LGBTQ professionals.

Finding fellowship and community was also behind the launch of Blogalicious, which has grown into both a community and conference for women of color who have blogs and digital businesses. Initially, cofounder and chief curator Stacey Ferguson and a few fellow bloggers were looking for a place for bloggers of color to gather and share ideas. Today, Blogalicious has a subscriber list of more than 7,000 and an active online community of more than 3,300. More than 3,000 people have attended the group’s conferences.

“It’s a safe space for you to let down your guard and be yourself, it ends up generating confidence. Through that, you’re able to take that outside and make an impact,” she says. Anecdotally, she says she hears from bloggers who said they wouldn’t have been able to pitch their presentation or idea to a “mainstream” conference had Blogalicious not given them confidence and taught them to branch out. “That’s one way I know that it’s still necessary,” she says.