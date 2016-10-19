Here Are The Questions Trump And Clinton Should Be Asked At Tonight’s Debate

So far, the presidential debates have been so full of personal attacks and vitriol—and lacking in discussion of policy positions and issues—that they’ve been dubbed the worst ever and the “lowest moment in the history of debates.” And even when the debates have included substantive discourse over serious topics like the economy, Obamacare, and foreign policy, they’ve ignored dozens of other important issues. For example, in the first two debates, roughly 82 seconds in total were devoted to climate change.

Well, third time’s the charm, right? Maybe Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will be asked some serious questions and offer thoughtful answers at tonight’s final debate in Las Vegas. (Just re-reading that sentence and realizing the location of tonight’s face-off, I’m rolling my eyes, but you never know.) The announced topics for the debate, to be moderated by Fox News’s Chris Wallace, are debt and entitlements, immigration, the economy, the Supreme Court, foreign “hot spots” and fitness to be President. But, as was made evident in the last two debates, some of those topics might not be addressed since both candidates have shown a willingness to pivot to their favored issues and points of attack.

We asked readers on Twitter and Facebook to submit their suggested questions for the candidates at tonight’s debate. And you delivered, with a strong list that included everything from H-1B visas and early childhood education to internet privacy and tax cuts for small businesses. And several of you had one clear instruction: To actually answer (at least one of) the questions in a “direct, complete manner.”

• Neither of you has said much about H-1B visas (for skilled immigrants) and legal immigration in general. Are you in favor of keeping the H-1B program at current levels or expanding the number of visas that are issued?

• To repeat a question suggested by Sophie Cruz, the 6-year-old daughter of undocumented Mexican immigrants, which was ignored at the second debate: “What happens to me if you deport my parents?”

• How would you work with Congress to pass immigration legislation? (Also a question suggested by FWD.us, the immigration reform advocacy group founded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.)

• What specific steps would you take to address income inequality?