The Guardians Of The Galaxy Are On A Rocket To Russia In Our First Look At Vol. 2

Most superhero movies are built around a fairly generic score that veers from blandly epic compositions to blandly aggressive hard rock, but Guardians of the Galaxy bucked that trend, catapulting songs like “Hooked On A Feeling” and “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” back to the forefront of the public consciousness by centering the film’s emotional core around the music. And after the movie’s box office success, the formula of putting rock and roll nostalgia at the heart of the way volume two of Guardians would be sold to audiences seemed like a sure thing.

Ramones’ Rocket To Russia

And, indeed, it is. While we’ve still got seven months before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters, the first poster for the film was released today, and it shows the band of spacefaring heroes decked out in their punk rock finest–specifically, they look to be paying homage to the Ramones, shot from an angle that apes (if not directly mirrors) the way the New York punkers looked on the cover to their seminal third album, 1977’s Rocket To Russia. While the Guardians–joined here by (former?) nemeses Yondu and Nebula, and with the adorable lil’ Baby Groot hanging around Star-Lord’s feet–don’t maintain the Ramones’ poses, the punk rock iconography is undeniable enough that, even without a hint of what new songs will appear on the soundtrack, it’ll probably have you humming “Rockaway Beach” in anticipation.