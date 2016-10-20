Can This Board Game Prepare You For The Future Of Work?

Other than a brief chat with a college career counselor, or that time a family member asked what you wanted to be when you grew up, has anyone encouraged you to look into the future? Were you ever formally taught how to develop your capacity for foresight? Me neither.

A new game called IMPACT, by the innovation and design firm Idea Couture, wants to change that. Given how rapidly the workforce is evolving–not to mention life’s inherent uncertainty–IMPACT’s creators felt it might be useful to help people sharpen their ability to anticipate and respond to unexpected change, especially when it comes to their careers.

A lack of foresight might have been less of a problem when people remained in the same job from rookie stage to retirement. But the need to navigate more dramatic and frequent career shifts is becoming both more widespread and more urgent, and that’s something many of us may not be all that well-equipped to handle.

“One of the things futurists learn to be comfortable with is a degree of uncertainty.”

To combat that, IMPACT wants to train you to think like a futurist. It’s designed for groups of three to five players (though up to six can play), and it’s arguably best suited to people ages 16 and older.

To begin, each player chooses a card that outlines their persona for the duration of the game. All are meant to represent a knowledge worker from the future workforce–someone who helps customize prescriptions for patients; uses social-media mining and systems thinking to assemble distributed teams; or develops living spaces, transportation solutions, and health innovations to make space travel more feasible for humans. And each persona card includes a set of optimal conditions for exercising their skill sets.

In each round, a player draws an “impact card” describing a technological breakthrough that may shake up their career prospects–for good or ill. Every player then has to react to its impact by adding or subtracting “influence cubes” to the game board, which covers 10 “domains” (agriculture, energy, transportation, etc.), only three of which are relevant to each character’s “preferred future.”

IMPACT asks players to imagine themselves as knowledge workers in the not-so-distant future, adapting to unexpected, tech-driven changes.

At the end of each round, players have to write a short headline characterizing the “era” that the changes unleashed. To win, a player needs to become the first person with the correct number of influence cubes on all three of their domains, signaling that they’ve secured their persona’s future career, even as it’s buffeted by unexpected events.