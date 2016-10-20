The Most Famous Task Chair Ever Gets A 21st-Century Update

Decades ago, the symbol of executive success was a lavishly tufted leather throne. That all changed in 1994 when Herman Miller released the Aeron, a sleek, ergonomic task chair intended for CEOs and administrative staff alike. Its innovations–numerous adjustments that let the chair conform to a user, engineered textiles, and flexible support– made it an instant icon ; MoMA even acquired one before it hit the market. And it’s not just the design establishment that vaunted the chair. It became a pop-culture icon, appearing in a handful of shows like 30 Rock, The Simpsons, and The Office. This week, Herman Miller announced a reengineering of Aeron , but when your seat is worthy enough to be God’s throne , why mess with success–and how?

“Our knowledge about the science of sitting and ergonomics has advanced,” Brian Walker, CEO of Herman Miller, says. “As we looked at the product, we thought the iconic status of the chair should remain, but there was also a way to move the comfort elements and aesthetics forward.”

Big Changes Under The Hood

The Aeron’s redesign embodies a contradiction–change everything while keeping it the same. A product development team at Herman Miller–led by Tom Niergarth, vice president of platform development, and included Don Chadwick, one of the original designers–deconstructed the design and thought about ways to apply advancements in engineering, mechanics, and anthropometrics to every part of the chair while retaining the same look. Today’s designers have access to more data, newer materials, and more sophisticated manufacturing capabilities, and those all factored into the new Aeron.

Side-by-side, the new and old Aerons look virtually identical, but peek under the hood and they’re completely different. For example, the arm adjustments are smoother and move front to back, pivot side to side, and raise and lower (previously users could only raise and lower the arm rests and swing them inward or outward). The tilt mechanism, which lets users recline, is also smoother to operate. The controls let users adjust tilt tension with fewer turns. The casters have a new braking mechanism that keeps the chair steadier when it’s supposed to be stationary.

One of the Aeron’s biggest game changers was the use of a “pellicle”–a breathable, butt-sweat-busting supportive textile suspended like a hammock in the frame–as opposed to the foam, springs, and upholstery found in traditional chairs. The engineers looked at ways to improve upon this component by varying the density and tension in different zones of the material and created 19,000 different prototypes to perfect the final version.

For areas in the human body where bones are close to skin, the zones offer more give; other areas have less give. Right under your sitting bones, the pellicle has less tension but under fleshy hamstring muscles it offers more support. On the back, the pellicle has more stretch in the areas around shoulder blades and transitions to become more supportive toward the lumbar to support an S-curve in a sitter’s back. Herman Miller has an intellectual property patent on the new pellicle design, which may help prevent knock-offs.

“The zonal pellicle is the most value added, the most innovative, and took the most trial and error,” Niergarth says. “The different zones support a more healthy and comfortable posture that we’ve ever been able to create.”