5 Top Designers On How To Create The Ultimate PowerPoint Presentation

PowerPoints are awful. Long and uninteresting, they are the corporate drone of visual media–synonymous with endless meetings, academic conferences, and corporate retreats.

For graphic designers, however, slide-based presentations like PowerPoint are synonymous with “client decks,” and they’re necessary for pitching a design to a client or potential client. These are not your typical boardroom slide show presentations. They can be impeccably designed and visually engaging because, if done right, they’ll persuade the client to go the direction the designer wants. Presentations can be a designer’s best tool for selling an idea.

Admittedly, it’s not graphic designers’ favorite part of the job, but there is a lot that others can learn from how they do it. We asked five designers from four top studios and agencies for tips on creating slide-based presentations–whether on PowerPoint, Keynote, or some other program.

[Image: Noma Bar]

It’s easy to lose sight of the bigger picture while perfecting individual slides, but the most important aspect of any presentation is the overarching narrative.

“Effective presentations often structurally echo other effective storytelling modes like movies, novels, plays, and games,” says Mike Tyson, a design director in branding agency Siegel+Gale‘s New York office. You’ll have a built-in audience, their (hopefully) undivided attention, and a stage for your ideas. Don’t waste it by making your presentation dull.

[Image: Vivi Feng/Siegel + Gale]

Like with any mode of storytelling, pacing plays a big role–several of the designers I spoke to recommended first laying everything out on a storyboard. “It’s always good to start with the overarching problem or opportunity to set the stage, and you want to start big and then funnel down into the nitty-gritty,” says Simon Endres, creative director at New York design firm Red Antler.

The creative directors at New York branding agency Sullivan advise to keep slides simple to create a conversation [Image: Sullivan]

Once that’s established, plan to mix the more detailed, informative slides in with simple, dramatic moments–like using a single image for one slide, for example–to keep your audience engaged. If you are presenting multiple options for something, you might build up to them with slides that reveal your creative process, then dedicate a few slides to explaining the result. Here’s a tip from Tyson: If there’s one option that you like better than the rest, drop in a couple more slides for that one.