This Contraband Recorder Could Help Prisoners Record Abuse From Guards

When a mentally ill inmate was taunted by guards in a Florida prison in 2012–and later died brutally after those guards locked him in a 180-degree shower for nearly two hours–a security camera outside the shower allegedly broke down. A witness who talked to the Miami Herald was harassed and transferred. It was hard to prove what had happened, as with other cases of prisoner abuse. Four years later, an investigation is still ongoing and no one has been charged with a crime.

A new design imagines one way prisoners might be able to record harassment and abuse from prison staff: A secret recorder, disguised as a digital radio, could capture evidence. The recorder could also serve as a digital diary, letting prisoners document the day-to-day experiences that are hidden from the rest of the world.

“Hypothetically, a prisoner could record his or herself speaking alone in their cell or, in the event of a verbal or physical altercation with a correctional officer, could activate the record function and capture audio of the interaction,” says designer Marianna Mezhibovkaya, who created the speculative design, called Chronicle, as part of a thesis project in SVA’s Products of Design program.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, prisoners aren’t allowed to have digital recorders. “After interviewing several experts who work with the prison population, I was told that recording devices were barred because they could be used to record and make public the inner workings of prison life, thereby possibly exposing corrupt correctional officers,” she says.

After looking through a catalog of products for prisoners–all transparent, so prisoners can’t smuggle in drugs or other contraband–Mezhibovkaya realized that the inner guts of a simple radio are essentially the same as a recorder. It’s easy, then, to rewire a radio so the speaker can double as a microphone.

Her radio has the usual buttons (on/off, FM/AM, volume, and seek), but when one of the buttons is pressed twice, it starts recording. Another doubles as a stop button; a third is for playback.

“I believe this product would be a crucial step towards addressing unjust treatment of prisoners in correctional facilities around the country,” she says. “While a journal entry might help a prisoner cope with abuse during incarceration, it will not serve as evidence in a courtroom. An audio recording, on the other hand, can be submitted as legal evidence and could potentially reduce unjust prison sentences, and demand investigation of correctional facilities and employees.”