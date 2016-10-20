Here’s What Trump TV Might Look Like—And Why It’s A Big Risk

Note to every major celebrity thinking about launching a media company: You are not bigger than the platform. Over the last few years, the volatile media industry has left in its wake an endless trail of big-name media figures who have learned this humbling lesson, and yet the compulsion to become a one-person media empire always seems to seduce a certain type of headstrong personality.

The latest case in point—at least according to rumors—is Donald Trump, who is said to be floating the idea of launching a Trump-branded media company sometime after the election, which polls show he is likely to lose. If true, Trump would follow in a long line of celebrities, star journalists, and politicians who have tried to parlay their sizable fan bases into bonafide media moguldom.

As enticing as that may sound, it’s a path fraught with challenges. Media is both fiercely competitive and notoriously difficult to monetize, and even businesses that succeed are facing thinner and thinner margins.

So what would a Donald Trump media empire look like? Last night, we may have gotten a small taste, when Trump teased a Facebook Live video before the final presidential debate. The video consisted of a cable news-like panel that included a pro-Trump discussion between Lieutenant General Michael Flynn and former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer. As BuzzFeed pointed out, Trump pitched the live stream as an alternative to the “biased” mainstream media. Indeed, Trump’s Facebook page has an entire playlist tagged “TrumpTV.”

But a mastery of social media doesn’t make you a media mogul. If “Trump Media Inc.” is really in the works, Trump will need a robust strategy and proven business model to pull it off. That’s a tall order. Below are a few of the models that celebrities have tried in the past—with varying degrees of success.

People who have tried It: Glenn Beck, Al Gore, Oprah Winfrey

Chances of succeeding: Slim to none

The Financial Times reported this week that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who owns the New York Observer, had an informal discussion with a high-level investor about starting a Trump TV network. But starting a cable network is inordinately difficult. Al Gore tried and failed with Current TV, which was eventually sold to Al Jazeera Media Network and turned into Al Jazeera America. That failed too. Glenn Beck launched TheBlaze TV after his contentious exit from Fox News in 2011, but the network had difficulty securing carriage deals with many major pay-TV companies. TheBlaze suffered a significant round of layoffs earlier this year.