How Facebook Wants To Help Plan Your Friday Night

It’s Friday night. You’ve already booked a babysitter and are gearing up for date night. There’s just one problem: You have no idea what to do.

It’s a problem many of us face. We all get caught up with work and everyday life, so when it comes time to actually plan something fun, we’re often stuck trying to make last-minute plans that may or may not actually play out. Or worse, we accidentally miss the fact that our favorite performer just happens to be playing at a venue a few blocks away.

Some new Facebook features being released today aim to make the social network more useful in your everyday life, particularly when it comes to planning those big (or small) nights out.

“It’s an unbelievably challenging process in 2016 to figure out what there is to go do,” says Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, Facebook’s vice president of engineering. “This is not a new idea by any means, but I actually think we’re almost worse off now than we were even 10 years ago when we first were talking about this, because now it’s like a very mobile landscape.”

In order for you to make plans to do something, you first need to know that something exists. Local Events is the first new feature Facebook is rolling out, and arguably the first step in making plans using the social network.

With this new feature you’ll be able to go to a revamped-up Events tab within Facebook and see what’s going on around you—either for that day or any day in the future—tailored to what Facebook knows you enjoy and what your friends are planning on doing.

For instance, my search for what to do this weekend in San Francisco might bring up the Spicy Food and IPA festival going on downtown, something I didn’t know about before I came across the Facebook event, but now definitely plan on attending.