Why Verizon’s Due Diligence May Not Have Caught Yahoo’s Massive Security Breach

After Yahoo announced its users had been the victims of one of the largest known security breaches of all time , Verizon suggested it would take at least a second look at its plans to acquire the company’s core businesses.

After all, the breach, said to have compromised user login credentials and other information as early as 2014, affected at least 500 million users and has reportedly led some users to close their accounts altogether. But if the hack proves significant enough to scuttle the Verizon deal, or even to affect the ultimate sale price, that raises questions about why the security failure wasn’t uncovered during Verizon’s due diligence process prior to the deal’s announcement.

“It’s very surprising to me, because Verizon has an excellent incident response and data breach response [team],” says John Reed Stark, a security consultant and author of The Cybersecurity Due Diligence Handbook. “They have their own professional consulting arm that is extremely good at responding to data breaches.”

Just as companies will hire accounting experts to pore over acquisition target financials to avoid uncovering any irregularities or surprises, they’ll increasingly engage digital security experts to uncover any cyber risks that might lie hidden in a company’s networks or security procedures.

“There are so many categories of information that are worth looking at,” Stark says. “You’re going to look at every single one of them to try to quantify the risk, and it’s very important, because any sort of data breach, any sort of cyberattack, can really cripple a company.”

That can include talking to current and former employees about security frameworks and any prior known incidents, reviewing penetration tests and outside audits, and investigating security’s role in the company’s culture—everything from who’s ultimately in charge of digital security and where they sit in the corporate hierarchy to what procedures are in place when a digital alarm sounds in the middle of the night, Stark says.

“Like any sort of due diligence exercise, you’re gonna dig down and get granular and look at the people who are really doing the work,” Stark says.