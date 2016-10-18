Okay, So Can “Assassin’s Creed” Finally Break The Video Game Adaptation Curse?

WHO: The film stars Michael Fassbender, Michael K. Williams, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, and Dominic Gleeson.

WHY WE CARE: The best video game adaptation of all time is still probably like the 50,000th best movie of all time–and even tapping a talent like Duncan Jones wasn’t enough to lift this year’s Warcraft above a 28% Rotten Tomatoes score. But 20th Century Fox went all-in on Assassin’s Creed, based on the bestselling game franchise from Ubisoft–the talent-laden cast has four Oscar nominations, 15 Golden Globe nominations, and six Emmy nominations between them, and nine wins–while director Justin Kurzel proved with his Snowtown Murders and last year’s Macbeth that he’s one of the brighter rising talents working right now. And all of that looks like it might just come together in this trailer, which highlights the movie’s mashup of genres along with its A-list cast: Assassin’s Creed looks like it’s marketing itself as 12 Monkeys meets Game Of Thrones, and its Christmas release date suggests that Fox finally thinks they have a winner on their hands. History is against Assassin’s Creed, but given that the movie is literally about rising up against history, that may just be another reason to believe it’ll be the one to turn things around for video game adaptations.