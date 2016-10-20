Study Finds Work-Life Balance Could Be A Matter Of Life And Death

People often complain that their job is killing them, or that they’re working themselves to death, but new research suggests there may be more truth to those clichés than we realize.

A recent study conducted by Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business found that those who work in high-stress jobs with little control are more likely to die sooner than those who have more control over and balance in their work.

The study, which has been accepted for publication in the Journal of Personnel Psychology, followed up with Wisconsin residents who had participated in a longitudinal study of 10,000 people that graduated from Wisconsin high schools in 1957. Participants were interviewed on their education, occupation, and emotional experiences at various intervals throughout their lives.

Of those initial 10,000, Indiana University researchers identified 2,363 participants who had not yet retired in 2004, and interviewed them about their job demands.

When researchers followed up with this group in 2011, those who had spent their lives working in stressful environments that provided them with little control were 15.4% more likely to have died. At the same time, those who spent their careers with high levels of control as well as high job demands were associated with a 34% decrease in the likelihood of death, compared with low-demand jobs.

“We explored job demands, or the amount of work, time pressure, and concentration demands of a job, and job control, or the amount of discretion one has over making decisions at work, as joint predictors of death,” wrote the study’s lead author, Erik Gonzalez-Mulé, in a statement. “These findings suggest that stressful jobs have clear negative consequences for employee health when paired with low freedom in decision making, while stressful jobs can actually be beneficial to employee health if also paired with freedom in decision making.”

There are a number of health complications that result from being micromanaged.

The study suggests there are a number of health complications that result from being micromanaged, many of which have a direct impact on the employee’s longevity. For example, those in high-stress positions with little control are more likely to be overweight, the authors suggest.